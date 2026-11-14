Summerville has some very special dogs looking for new families. Each one is being rehomed by a private owner, and they’re hoping for a safe, loving place to land.

Breed: Cavapoo

Cavapoo Age: Adult (5 years old)

Adult (5 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $200

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Summerville, SC)

Source: adoptapet

About Rusty:

Rusty just turned 5 on Halloween. He is loyal to his people, loves going for walks, and is just as happy lounging with his family. His owner describes him as sweet and loving.

For more info or to arrange a meet-and-greet, please contact For Adoption By Private Owner (Summerville, SC) through Adopt-a-Pet.

👉 Meet Rusty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier)

Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) Age: Adult (3 years old)

Adult (3 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Silver & Tan

Silver & Tan Adoption fee: $200

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Summerville, SC)

Source: adoptapet

About Ginny:

Ginny is a 3-year-old Yorkie who loves walks and has grown up with her current family. She loves other animals but can get nervous at times and may bark when she feels it’s needed. Her owner says she would do well with other dogs or as an only dog.

For more info or to see if Ginny is a match for your home, please contact For Adoption By Private Owner (Summerville, SC) through Adopt-a-Pet.

👉 Meet Ginny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Pomeranian mix

Shih Tzu / Pomeranian mix Age: Senior (turning 12 in December)

Senior (turning 12 in December) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $0 (fee waived)

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Summerville, SC)

Source: adoptapet

About Izzy:

Izzy is a sweet, loving senior girl who will be 12 years old in December. She is trained to use a piddle pad, which can be very helpful indoors. Her current family is sad to rehome her, but Izzy needs an owner who can be home more often, as she has anxiety when leaving home and does best with company.

If you have a calm home and time to spend with a senior sweetheart, Izzy may be a wonderful match. Please contact For Adoption By Private Owner (Summerville, SC) through Adopt-a-Pet.

👉 Meet Izzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Summerville, SC, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. The right share could help them find their next family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.