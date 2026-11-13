Summerville’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are several solid options if you want to stay local and keep your nights, tips, or benefits flowing.

Employer: Taco Boy

Taco Boy Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Opportunity for advancement, training & development, employee discounts

This role is all about first impressions: greeting guests, managing the waitlist, seating tables, and handling phone and carryout orders. Good fit if you’re upbeat, love talking to people, and want restaurant experience with room to grow.

Employer: Taco Boy

Taco Boy Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll be on the line cooking tacos, quesadillas, and other menu items in a busy kitchen. Ideal if you’ve worked in high-volume restaurants, have solid knife skills, and like fast, hands-on work.

Employer: Lowcountry Hotels LLC

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Not listed (overnight front desk role)

Not listed (overnight front desk role) Pay: $13.00 – $15.50 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, flexible schedule

Overnight position handling guest check-ins/outs and balancing the hotel’s daily transactions. Great if you’re calm, detail-focused, and don’t mind night shifts with steady responsibilities.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.54 – $16.08 per hour

Benefits: Weekly pay, free daily meals, 15¢ fuel discount, $10 low-cost health plans (FT), PTO, family leave, 401(k)

You’ll keep the deli area stocked, prep hot food, and handle dishes in a busy travel center. Good for someone who likes variety, can be on their feet, and wants strong benefits plus growth into other roles.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.