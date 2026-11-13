Summerville has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Summerville, SC (10635 Dorchester Rd, Neighborhood Market #6174)

Salary: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-time, Overnight

Why it’s worth a look: Keep the store clean from parking lot to restrooms and receiving area so shoppers have a great first and last impression. Comes with strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Norton and Richardson Paint and Body Shop

Norton and Richardson Paint and Body Shop Location: Summerville, SC

Salary: $32,000 – $33,000/year

Type: Full-time, No nights or weekends

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of shop clean-up (trash, sweeping, bathrooms) and detailing repaired vehicles (vacuum and wash). Offers 401(k) with match, health and dental insurance, and paid time off; open to all ages and applicants without a college degree.

Employer: Lowcountry Hotels LLC

Lowcountry Hotels LLC Location: Summerville, SC

Salary: $19 – $22/hour

Type: Full-time, On-site

Why it’s worth a look: Lead maintenance teams and handle HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and mechanical systems while planning projects and preventive work. Good fit if you have maintenance management experience and like troubleshooting with tools, meters, and a CMMS.

Employer: Pilot Company

Pilot Company Location: Summerville, SC

Salary: $11.85 – $17.25/hour

Type: Full-time, Flexible schedule (days/nights/weekends/holidays)

Why it’s worth a look: Keep the travel center clean (showers, restrooms, towels, trash) and help with light repairs while serving travelers. Weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, low-cost health plans for full-time staff, PTO, family leave, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train and help you move into other roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.