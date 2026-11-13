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Summerville
🔧 Summerville SC Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
10 days ago
Summerville has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now.
Janitorial Associate (Overnight) – Walmart Neighborhood Market
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Summerville, SC (10635 Dorchester Rd, Neighborhood Market #6174)
- Salary: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
- Type: Full-time, Overnight
- Why it’s worth a look: Keep the store clean from parking lot to restrooms and receiving area so shoppers have a great first and last impression. Comes with strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.
General Shop Laborer / Vehicle Detailer – Norton and Richardson Paint and Body Shop
- Employer: Norton and Richardson Paint and Body Shop
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Salary: $32,000 – $33,000/year
- Type: Full-time, No nights or weekends
- Why it’s worth a look: Mix of shop clean-up (trash, sweeping, bathrooms) and detailing repaired vehicles (vacuum and wash). Offers 401(k) with match, health and dental insurance, and paid time off; open to all ages and applicants without a college degree.
Maintenance Manager – Engineer – Lowcountry Hotels LLC
- Employer: Lowcountry Hotels LLC
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Salary: $19 – $22/hour
- Type: Full-time, On-site
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead maintenance teams and handle HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and mechanical systems while planning projects and preventive work. Good fit if you have maintenance management experience and like troubleshooting with tools, meters, and a CMMS.
Janitorial Maintenance – Pilot Company Travel Center
- Employer: Pilot Company
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Salary: $11.85 – $17.25/hour
- Type: Full-time, Flexible schedule (days/nights/weekends/holidays)
- Why it’s worth a look: Keep the travel center clean (showers, restrooms, towels, trash) and help with light repairs while serving travelers. Weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, low-cost health plans for full-time staff, PTO, family leave, and 401(k).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train and help you move into other roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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