Summerville has some solid transportation roles right now, from big-name carriers to a local afterschool program. If you like being on the move, there’s good variety here.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $40.11 per hour, weekly pay

Work on UPS delivery vehicles (diesel and gas) handling brakes, electrical systems, and engine controls. This is a 3rd shift role (Mon–Fri, ~6 PM–3 AM) with union-governed pay/benefits, including 401(k), pension, $0 healthcare premium, paid vacation, and holidays after the waiting/probation period.

Employer: Delta Force Athletics

Delta Force Athletics Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$17.00 per hour, about 15–25 hours/week

Drive company vans to pick up kids from local schools and bring them to the afterschool program, Monday–Friday, about 1 PM–4 PM. Best perk: your own kids may ride along and attend the program for free, with no nights or weekends.

If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.