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🚌 Summerville SC Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Summerville has some solid transportation roles right now, from big-name carriers to a local afterschool program. If you like being on the move, there’s good variety here.
Automotive Technician – 3rd Shift
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Pay: $40.11 per hour, weekly pay
Work on UPS delivery vehicles (diesel and gas) handling brakes, electrical systems, and engine controls. This is a 3rd shift role (Mon–Fri, ~6 PM–3 AM) with union-governed pay/benefits, including 401(k), pension, $0 healthcare premium, paid vacation, and holidays after the waiting/probation period.
Afterschool Program Van Driver (Bring Your Kids)
- Employer: Delta Force Athletics
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00–$17.00 per hour, about 15–25 hours/week
Drive company vans to pick up kids from local schools and bring them to the afterschool program, Monday–Friday, about 1 PM–4 PM. Best perk: your own kids may ride along and attend the program for free, with no nights or weekends.
If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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