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📣 Summerville, SC Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
Summerville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from nonprofit fundraising to big‑ticket land deals and hotel pre‑openings. If you’re good with people and strategy, there’s something here for you.
Director of Sales – SpringHill Suites (Opening 2027)
- Employer: Vision Hospitality Group, Inc.
- Location: Summerville, SC (Goose Creek area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead sales and marketing for a brand‑new SpringHill Suites opening in April 2027. You’ll direct the hotel sales team, build revenue, host clients, and create sales plans while enjoying perks like PTO, 401(k) with match, stay discounts, and health benefits.
Development Specialist – Fundraising & Marketing
- Employer: Dorchester Paws
- Location: Summerville, SC (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
Perfect if you love animal welfare and organized systems. You’ll manage donor data and reports, help with grant writing, events, and donor communications, and support fundraising campaigns. Includes 100% employer-paid vision, dental, telemedicine (with mental health), and 10 days PTO.
Director Industrial Sales – Strategic Land Deals
- Employer: Weyerhaeuser
- Location: Charleston, SC area (role based in Charleston or Atlanta, SC option noted)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $119,088–$178,774/year + sales incentive (target 67% of base)
Senior role leading industrial land sales for major business parks and mega‑sites, with a revenue target of $200M+ through 2035. You’ll handle complex transactions, manage brokers, travel up to 50%, and work closely with utilities, rail, and economic development partners. Strong benefits, 3 weeks vacation, 11 paid holidays, and 401(k) with match + 5% company contribution.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and details all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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