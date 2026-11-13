Summerville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in hospitals, clinics, and dental offices. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in patient care.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Travel / Internship , 40 hrs/week , day shift (8-hr)

, , Pay: $2,023 per week (travel package; stipends may apply)

(travel package; stipends may apply) Why it’s worth a look: 13-week assignment with guaranteed stipends for facility call‑offs and on‑call shifts, plus support from a well‑rated national travel agency. Great fit if you’re an experienced or first‑time traveler looking to earn and explore.

Employer: LowCountry Womens Specialists

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Work in a busy OB/GYN practice doing rooming, vitals, injections, and EHR documentation while supporting women’s health across the Lowcountry. Ideal if you’re a certified MA with BLS who enjoys fast-paced, team-based patient care.

Employer: Roper St. Francis Healthcare

Location: Berkeley Hospital – Summerville, SC

Type: Likely Full-time , Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm

Likely , Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Coordinate complex patient care and discharge planning across the continuum, using your RN or MSW background to improve outcomes and reduce readmissions. Comes with robust benefits like 403(b) with employer contributions, PTO, parental leave, and tuition assistance.

Employer: SGA Dental Partners – Smile Advanced Dental Center

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on chairside role with a focus on patient comfort, radiographs, and clinical support. Offers PTO, paid holidays, 401(k), health & vision, employer-paid dental and life insurance, scrub allowance, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.