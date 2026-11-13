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Summerville
🏥 Multiple Healthcare & Dental Openings in Summerville, SC
8 days ago
Summerville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in hospitals, clinics, and dental offices. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in patient care.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – $2,023/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Travel / Internship, 40 hrs/week, day shift (8-hr)
- Pay: $2,023 per week (travel package; stipends may apply)
- Why it’s worth a look: 13-week assignment with guaranteed stipends for facility call‑offs and on‑call shifts, plus support from a well‑rated national travel agency. Great fit if you’re an experienced or first‑time traveler looking to earn and explore.
Certified Medical Assistant – Women’s Health
- Employer: LowCountry Womens Specialists
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Work in a busy OB/GYN practice doing rooming, vitals, injections, and EHR documentation while supporting women’s health across the Lowcountry. Ideal if you’re a certified MA with BLS who enjoys fast-paced, team-based patient care.
RN or MSW Care Manager – Case Management, Berkeley Hospital
- Employer: Roper St. Francis Healthcare
- Location: Berkeley Hospital – Summerville, SC
- Type: Likely Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Coordinate complex patient care and discharge planning across the continuum, using your RN or MSW background to improve outcomes and reduce readmissions. Comes with robust benefits like 403(b) with employer contributions, PTO, parental leave, and tuition assistance.
Dental Assistant – Smile Advanced Dental Center
- Employer: SGA Dental Partners – Smile Advanced Dental Center
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on chairside role with a focus on patient comfort, radiographs, and clinical support. Offers PTO, paid holidays, 401(k), health & vision, employer-paid dental and life insurance, scrub allowance, and growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers list related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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