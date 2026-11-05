🏭 Summerville, SC Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Summerville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid pay and steady hours on the table. Here are a few strong options if you like hands-on work and clear career paths.

Employer: Herc Rentals

Herc Rentals Location: Summerville, SC

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 + profit share + vehicle

Type: Full-time, leadership role

Lead a busy specialty equipment shop, supervising techs and keeping pumps, generators, and climate-control gear in top shape. This one stands out for the strong pay, company vehicle, and a big-company benefits package (medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and more).

Employer: Thorne

Location: Summerville, SC

Pay: $21.00 – $23.25/hour + $2.25/hour shift differential for 2nd & 3rd shift

Type: Full-time, 2nd & 3rd shift (weekends included)

Hands-on quality role in a clean, modern health-supplement plant—inspecting materials, checking specs, and using measuring tools. Good fit if you like detailed work and want 100% company-paid medical, dental, and vision, plus 401(k) match and growth opportunities.

Employer: B Myers Construction

Location: Summerville, SC

Pay: From $22.00/hour

Type: In-person, ~30–40 hours/week

Finish and polish cultured marble products—sanding, buffing, and touching up surfaces before they go to customers. Great for anyone with auto body, fiberglass, or coating experience who enjoys detailed, hands-on work and wants steady hours plus paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.