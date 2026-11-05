📋 Summerville SC Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Summerville has some solid office and admin roles right now, from front desk work to behind-the-scenes operations. All three of these are full-time and offer room to grow your skills.

Employer: A Plus Auto Service

A Plus Auto Service Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, paid time off, free uniforms, opportunity for advancement

Front desk role where you greet customers, answer phones, and keep the lobby welcoming. Good fit if you’re friendly, organized, and like helping people all day.

Employer: Model 1 Commercial Vehicles

Model 1 Commercial Vehicles Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19–$22/hour

Benefits: Competitive health benefits, paid holidays, vacation pay, ongoing training, modern tech tools

Detail-heavy office role supporting service and production orders across locations. Great if you’re strong with Excel, like working with data and systems, and want a steady operations career path.

Employer: VSM Management LLC / Acuity by Novus Orthodontics

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-office role in an orthodontic practice, guiding new patients through treatment plans, scheduling, and payments. Ideal if you have dental/ortho office experience and enjoy working closely with families and clinical staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, training, and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.