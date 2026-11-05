📣 Summerville, SC Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Summerville’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from fitness studios to lawn care and insurance. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: HOTWORX 24-Hour Infrared Fitness Studio

HOTWORX 24-Hour Infrared Fitness Studio Location: Summerville, SC (29486)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $27.00 per hour (base + commissions + bonuses)

Help new members sign up, tour the studio, and hit their fitness goals while driving membership sales and doing social media promotion. Comes with paid training, commissions, bonuses, free studio membership, product discounts, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Lawn Doctor

Lawn Doctor Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000 – $90,000 per year (base + performance commissions)

(base + performance commissions) Benefits: 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO

Phone-based role where you follow up on leads, upsell services, and build long-term customer relationships. Monday–Friday with some seasonal Saturdays, paid training, growth opportunities, and a stable, locally owned company.

Employer: True North Group

True North Group Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Uncapped weekly commission + weekly draw pay + bonuses (amount not listed)

Entry-level territory sales role selling workplace supplemental insurance, with comprehensive training, clear career path, and incentive trips. You’ll need (or be willing to get) a Health and Life Insurance license; licensing fees are reimbursed after you join.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.