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🛒 Several Summerville Retail Jobs, Up to $48/hr+
Summerville’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Store Manager - Summerville
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the entire grocery store operation—sales, staffing, safety, and customer experience. Good fit if you know retail inside and out and want full P&L responsibility and a strong leadership role.
Customer Service Associate I
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 1625 N Main St, Summerville, SC 29486
- Type: Listed as Full-time in posting; description notes Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Frontline role helping shoppers, running the register, stocking shelves, and keeping the store clean. Good for someone who wants hands-on retail experience plus access to benefits like medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance (position/eligibility dependent).
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Store Manager with staff supervision, scheduling, merchandising, and loss prevention. Ideal if you have 2+ years retail management and want a clear path to grow with a large, stable off-price retailer.
Freezer Dairy Clerk Full Time
- Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Starting from $16.50/hour
Keep the dairy and freezer sections stocked, clean, and food-safe while helping members on the floor. Comes with weekly pay, free BJ’s memberships, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and stock purchase plan (eligibility varies by role).
Store Manager Unassigned
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $27.16 – $48.56/hour (range depends on experience and other factors)
Intensive training track into a Walgreens Store Manager role, learning both front-end and pharmacy operations. Strong match if you have 3–5+ years retail management, want higher earning potential, and are open to working a flexible schedule and possibly transferring within the area.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail jobs in Summerville tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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