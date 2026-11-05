🛒 Several Summerville Retail Jobs, Up to $48/hr+

Summerville’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Food Lion

Food Lion Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the entire grocery store operation—sales, staffing, safety, and customer experience. Good fit if you know retail inside and out and want full P&L responsibility and a strong leadership role.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 1625 N Main St, Summerville, SC 29486

Type: Listed as Full-time in posting; description notes Part-time

Listed as in posting; description notes Salary: Not listed

Frontline role helping shoppers, running the register, stocking shelves, and keeping the store clean. Good for someone who wants hands-on retail experience plus access to benefits like medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance (position/eligibility dependent).

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with staff supervision, scheduling, merchandising, and loss prevention. Ideal if you have 2+ years retail management and want a clear path to grow with a large, stable off-price retailer.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting from $16.50/hour

Keep the dairy and freezer sections stocked, clean, and food-safe while helping members on the floor. Comes with weekly pay, free BJ’s memberships, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and stock purchase plan (eligibility varies by role).

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.16 – $48.56/hour (range depends on experience and other factors)

Intensive training track into a Walgreens Store Manager role, learning both front-end and pharmacy operations. Strong match if you have 3–5+ years retail management, want higher earning potential, and are open to working a flexible schedule and possibly transferring within the area.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail jobs in Summerville tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.