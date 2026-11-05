🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now in Summerville, SC

Summerville’s busy right now for hands-on work—especially if you like keeping buildings, equipment, and grounds in top shape. Here are a few solid options, from hospitals to apartments to manufacturing.

Employer: Dunham-Bush USA

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead all maintenance and facilities work inside an HVAC manufacturing plant—equipment, building systems, utilities, and material handling. This role is great if you have 3–5+ years industrial maintenance, know your way around mechanical/electrical/HVAC systems, and want to supervise a team with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, paid holidays).

Employer: Capstone Properties, LLC

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Oversee apartment/community maintenance, from daily repairs to long-term projects, plus supervise techs, grounds, and housekeeping staff. Good fit if you like hands-on work (HVAC, plumbing, electrical, painting) and being the go-to person for resident work orders and vendor coordination.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Summerville Hospital

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: PRN / Part-time / As needed

Salary: Not listed

Keep clinical and non-clinical areas of the hospital clean and safe—restrooms, patient areas, and common spaces—following strict safety and sanitation rules. Nice option if you want flexible PRN hours, have housekeeping or healthcare experience, and like the idea of big-hospital benefits options, tuition help, and retirement programs (eligibility varies by role).

Employer: Champion Commercial Cleaning LLP

Location: Summerville, SC (Cane Bay area)

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Tuesdays & Fridays, 2 nights/week

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Light, steady side gig cleaning offices and common areas—mopping, trash, restrooms, and floor care with buffers. Great if you already have janitorial/commercial cleaning experience, can handle some lifting, and want evening hours at a clear hourly rate.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.