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Summerville
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Summerville, SC
2 days ago
Summerville’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with openings from movie theaters to wireless stores. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are some solid options here.
Assistant Manager II
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 1450 Boone Hill Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help run a busy discount store: support daily operations, open/close the store, handle cash, supervise and train associates, and keep shelves stocked and neat. Comes with health, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Spa Sales and Guest Service Associate – Summerville
- Employer: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa – Summerville
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)
- Pay: $15.00–$21.00 per hour + commissions and bonuses
Front desk role in a busy spa: greet guests, answer phones, book appointments, and sell memberships, gift cards, and upgrades. Offers flexible schedules, health/dental/vision (with minimum hours), and employee discounts.
Wireless Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Blue Link Wireless (Authorized Retailer of AT&T)
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$25 per hour (base + uncapped commission)
Sales floor role helping customers pick phones and plans, with paid 3-week training and no wireless experience required. Great fit if you like tech, real sales conversations, and seeing your effort show up in your paycheck.
Wireless Retail Assistant Manager (Sales Leader)
- Employer: Blue Link Wireless (Authorized Retailer of AT&T)
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$26 per hour (base + commission + leadership incentives)
Assistant manager role where you still sell on the floor while coaching the team, helping with staffing, operations, and hitting store goals. Good step up if you have retail sales and some leadership experience.
Community Support Services Team Lead
- Employer: FirstService Residential
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28 per hour
Lead an admin/customer support team that helps property managers, residents, and vendors with questions and issues. Mix of team leadership, process improvement, and escalated customer support, plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match.
Guest Service Leader FT
- Employer: Lowes Foods
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-end supervisor role in a grocery store: manage checkout flow, handle refunds/overrides, train cashiers, and keep the front and parking lot clean and organized. Family-owned company with weekly pay, store discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) and pension, PTO.
Customer Engagement Coordinator
- Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.
- Location: 412 Azalea Square Blvd, Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.75–$15.25 per hour
Lead the front-of-store team, coach associates on customer service and loyalty programs, assign registers, and handle customer concerns. Comes with a store discount and access to a wide benefits package (health, 401(k), paid time off, and more, based on hours/service).
Theatre Team Member
- Employer: Cinemark
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $10.00–$12.15 per hour
Work across concessions, box office, and ushering: sell tickets, serve snacks, clean theaters, and help guests enjoy their movie night. Perks include free movies, employee discounts, growth opportunities, and access to benefits depending on role and hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for different shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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