🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Summerville, SC

Summerville’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with openings from movie theaters to wireless stores. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 1450 Boone Hill Rd, Summerville, SC 29483

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run a busy discount store: support daily operations, open/close the store, handle cash, supervise and train associates, and keep shelves stocked and neat. Comes with health, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa – Summerville

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

Pay: $15.00–$21.00 per hour + commissions and bonuses

Front desk role in a busy spa: greet guests, answer phones, book appointments, and sell memberships, gift cards, and upgrades. Offers flexible schedules, health/dental/vision (with minimum hours), and employee discounts.

Employer: Blue Link Wireless (Authorized Retailer of AT&T)

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$25 per hour (base + uncapped commission)

Sales floor role helping customers pick phones and plans, with paid 3-week training and no wireless experience required. Great fit if you like tech, real sales conversations, and seeing your effort show up in your paycheck.

Employer: Blue Link Wireless (Authorized Retailer of AT&T)

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$26 per hour (base + commission + leadership incentives)

Assistant manager role where you still sell on the floor while coaching the team, helping with staffing, operations, and hitting store goals. Good step up if you have retail sales and some leadership experience.

Employer: FirstService Residential

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28 per hour

Lead an admin/customer support team that helps property managers, residents, and vendors with questions and issues. Mix of team leadership, process improvement, and escalated customer support, plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Lowes Foods

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-end supervisor role in a grocery store: manage checkout flow, handle refunds/overrides, train cashiers, and keep the front and parking lot clean and organized. Family-owned company with weekly pay, store discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) and pension, PTO.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

Location: 412 Azalea Square Blvd, Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.75–$15.25 per hour

Lead the front-of-store team, coach associates on customer service and loyalty programs, assign registers, and handle customer concerns. Comes with a store discount and access to a wide benefits package (health, 401(k), paid time off, and more, based on hours/service).

Employer: Cinemark

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.00–$12.15 per hour

Work across concessions, box office, and ushering: sell tickets, serve snacks, clean theaters, and help guests enjoy their movie night. Perks include free movies, employee discounts, growth opportunities, and access to benefits depending on role and hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for different shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.