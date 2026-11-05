🚌 Multiple Diesel Tech Openings in Summerton, SC

Summerton is busy on the trucking routes, and that means steady work for folks who like turning wrenches. If you’re into diesel, Love’s has a couple of solid paths here.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Summerton, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep trucks rolling by troubleshooting and repairing light mechanical issues like wheel ends, electrical, suspension, A/C, and engine components. This role offers company-funded tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days, plus a rotating day/night schedule and chances to help with roadside service.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Summerton, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you’re mechanically inclined but new to the field. You’ll learn electrical, A/C, wheel ends, air systems, brakes, charging systems, and basic computer diagnostics while assisting with roadside services. Comes with tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days, plus on-the-job training and career growth.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—apply, polish your resume, and share this with a friend who’s good with tools.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.