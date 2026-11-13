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📅 Free Imanoli Writers Conference for all ages in Sulphur
📅 Free creative writing conference open to all ages
The Imanoli Writers Conference is a free, public event for both new and experienced writers who want to grow their skills.
It is held annually at the Chickasaw Cultural Center Anoli' Theater in Sulphur, Oklahoma. Writing professionals and renowned authors from many genres lead breakout sessions on topics like:
- Becoming an author
- Building and sustaining a critique group
- Different paths to publication
- Practical tips on the creative process
The day wraps up with an author meet-and-greet and book signing.
Registration is free, and pre-registration is preferred. The conference is open to the public and welcomes all ages.
For details on the application/registration process or program schedule, contact:
- Phone: (580) 272-9326
- Mailing address: 1020 N. Mississippi Ave., Ada, OK 74820
More Info: Imano̱li Writers Conference | Chickasaw Nation
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