📅 Free creative writing conference open to all ages

The Imanoli Writers Conference is a free, public event for both new and experienced writers who want to grow their skills.

It is held annually at the Chickasaw Cultural Center Anoli' Theater in Sulphur, Oklahoma. Writing professionals and renowned authors from many genres lead breakout sessions on topics like:

Becoming an author

Building and sustaining a critique group

Different paths to publication

Practical tips on the creative process

The day wraps up with an author meet-and-greet and book signing.

Registration is free, and pre-registration is preferred. The conference is open to the public and welcomes all ages.

For details on the application/registration process or program schedule, contact: