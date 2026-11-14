Sulphur’s food and hospitality scene is steady, with hotels, schools, and salons all hiring right now. Good mix of part-time and full-time, plus some solid benefits.

Employer: SmartStyle Salons (Yellowhammer Salon Group)

SmartStyle Salons (Yellowhammer Salon Group) Location: Sulphur, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission – up to 60% on services and up to 25% on retail, plus weekly bonus eligibility

Lead the salon with built-in walk-in traffic from Walmart, do full-service hair, and help hit sales goals. Comes with PTO, health and dental, ongoing training, and employee discounts. Must have a current cosmetology or barber license and be able to work some evenings/weekends.

Employer: Calcasieu Parish School Board

Location: Sulphur, LA

Type: Part-time (starts as substitute)

Pay: Not listed

Work in a school cafeteria, starting as a substitute for a probation period before you can become permanent. You’ll support daily meal service and need to keep good relationships with staff, students, and agencies; background check required after recommendation.

Employer: DoubleTree by Hilton

Location: Sulphur, LA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $7.50 – $8.50 per hour

Mix drinks, serve guests, and keep the bar running smoothly at a well-known hotel brand. You’ll handle POS transactions, work closely with the kitchen, and help train new staff; bartending or hospitality experience is preferred. Includes employee discount and in-person work at the hotel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality employers often have more than one opening behind the scenes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.