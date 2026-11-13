Sulphur has a few solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of the community. These roles are hands-on and people-focused, with steady schedules.

Employer: Housing Authority of the City of Sulphur (via Nunez Community College listing)

Housing Authority of the City of Sulphur (via listing) Location: Sulphur, LA

Salary: Based on qualifications and experience (not listed as a set range)

(not listed as a set range) Type: Full-time, Probational (up to 24 months), Career Progression Group

Help local families access safe, affordable housing while working a 4-day week (Mon–Thu, 7am–5pm, Fridays off). You’ll screen applications, verify income, manage cases, keep records, and sometimes inspect units to make sure they meet program rules.

Experience needed: 1 year in admin services, housing management, real estate, or social services (or college hours can substitute)

1 year in admin services, housing management, real estate, or social services (or college hours can substitute) Perks: Career ladder (can be filled as Housing Specialist 1, 2, or 3), no Civil Service test required, state-supported employer for individuals with disabilities.

Apply online through the link, and be sure to fully complete the education and experience sections—resumes alone will not be accepted.

Employer: West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital

Location: Sulphur, LA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely part-time (2–6 days per week)

Perfect if you enjoy kids and want flexible hours. You’ll provide childcare and supervision in the nursery, welcome members and guests, and help plan and run children’s programs while parents exercise.

Schedule: 2–6 days a week, with morning, afternoon, and Saturday morning shifts

2–6 days a week, with shifts Education: High school diploma (or current high school senior)

High school diploma (or current high school senior) Training: CPR training required within the first 6 months of hire

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.