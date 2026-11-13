Sulphur’s industrial and hospitality scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on plant work or keeping guest spaces spotless. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Sulphur, LA.

Employer: Linde Inc.

Linde Inc. Location: Sulphur, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on big industrial equipment like compressors, pumps, turbines, and cooling towers, plus support water treatment and other plant systems. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years industrial maintenance experience, like working independently, and want strong benefits and long-term career growth with a global company.

Employer: Prosperity Hospitality Management

Location: Sulphur, LA (hotel setting)

Type: Part-time (20–40 hours/week)

Pay: $10.00 – $11.00 per hour

Help keep guest rooms and common areas clean and welcoming in a local hotel. This is a good fit if you have cleaning experience and want flexible hours, employee discounts, and paid, on-the-job training.

Employer: Rain Carbon Inc. (Rain CII Carbon)

Location: Lake Charles facility (Sulphur area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and support plant maintenance teams, manage budgets, and plan routine and major maintenance and turnarounds. Great for someone with a mechanical or related engineering degree and a few years of experience who wants to step into a leadership role in a large industrial operation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.