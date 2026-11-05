🛒 Sulphur, LA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Sulphur’s service and retail scene is busy right now, with shops and salons looking for friendly faces. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Good Day Farm

Good Day Farm Location: Sulphur, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients choose the right cannabis products, run the register, and keep the dispensary clean and organized. This is a good fit if you enjoy customer service, can stand and walk for long periods, and are interested in learning about medical cannabis.

Employer: Just 4 Him Men's Haircuts

Location: Sulphur, LA

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract

Full-time, Part-time, Contract Pay: $850 – $1,800 per week + sign-on bonus (range varies by location and stylist)

Men’s salon role with flexible scheduling, no uniforms, and Sundays off. You’ll cut and style hair, build client relationships, and upsell products, with perks like employee discounts, paid time off, and room to grow.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Sulphur, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line customer role helping people find the right auto parts in-store and by phone, plus handling the register and light in-store services. Offers benefits like paid time off, 401(k) with contributions, health insurance, and clear paths for career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.