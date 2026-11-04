🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs Around Sulphur, LA

Sulphur has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like to stay active and keep places clean and running well.

Below are several solid options in building & grounds maintenance around Sulphur, LA—from hotels to healthcare sites and truck yards.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (Platinum Cleaning & Facility Services)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (Platinum Cleaning & Facility Services) Location: Sulphur, LA

Type: Part-time or full-time, hourly (listed as PART_TIME but description notes PT or FT)

(listed as PART_TIME but description notes PT or FT) Salary: Not listed

Lead a small cleaning team, train new staff, and make sure daily cleaning work is done safely and on time. Comes with free telemedicine, prescription discounts, EAP, and training/career development for all employees.

Employer: Waste Pro USA

Location: Sulphur, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Wash and detail the inside and outside of trucks in a busy shop setting. Good fit if you don’t mind physical work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and are okay working around equipment, chemicals, and outdoor conditions.

Employer: Lexima Lodging

Location: Sulphur, LA

Type: Part-time and possibly full-time (listed as OTHER)

Part-time and possibly full-time (listed as OTHER) Salary: Not listed

Hotel housekeeping role with no experience required—they mainly need reliable people who can lift 25 lbs, work 8-hour shifts, and follow directions. Great entry-level option if you want steady hours and indoor work.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (Platinum Cleaning & Facility Services)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (Platinum Cleaning & Facility Services) Location: Sulphur, LA

Type: Listed as Internship (hourly)

Listed as (hourly) Salary: Not listed

Handle daily janitorial work in office/common areas—trash, bathrooms, floors, and basic sanitizing. Offers hands-on training, career development, and free telemedicine/prescription discounts for employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are open to training if you show up, work hard, and stay reliable.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.