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🏥 Sullivan, MO Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & NP/PA Roles
Sullivan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and advanced practitioners. If you want steady hours and a tight‑knit community feel, these local roles are worth a look.
Postpartum RN (Full-Time, Nights) – Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
- Employer: Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital (BJC HealthCare)
- Location: Sullivan, MO
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a modern childbirth center with private LDRP suites where moms stay in one room from labor to discharge. New grads are welcome, and you’ll get BJC Total Rewards with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement contributions, tuition help, and more.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Room – Provident Behavioral Health
- Employer: Provident Behavioral Health
- Location: Sullivan, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fast‑paced ER role for an RN who likes quick decisions and high‑acuity care. You’ll triage and treat urgent cases, work closely with physicians and a full care team, and support patients and families through some of their hardest moments.
Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – Primary Care – Mercy Clinic Sullivan
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Sullivan, MO
- Type: Listed as Part-time in posting; description notes 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8–4:30
- Salary: Not listed
Adult primary care NP/PA role in an established internal medicine clinic with 4 physicians and 3 advanced practitioners. Outpatient only, no weekends or call, Epic EMR, and day-one benefits plus retirement options and malpractice coverage.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details or contact info open up more options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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