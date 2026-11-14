Sullivan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and advanced practitioners. If you want steady hours and a tight‑knit community feel, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital (BJC HealthCare)

Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital (BJC HealthCare) Location: Sullivan, MO

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Work in a modern childbirth center with private LDRP suites where moms stay in one room from labor to discharge. New grads are welcome, and you’ll get BJC Total Rewards with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement contributions, tuition help, and more.

Employer: Provident Behavioral Health

Location: Sullivan, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast‑paced ER role for an RN who likes quick decisions and high‑acuity care. You’ll triage and treat urgent cases, work closely with physicians and a full care team, and support patients and families through some of their hardest moments.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Sullivan, MO

Type: Listed as Part-time in posting; description notes 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8–4:30

Listed as in posting; description notes Salary: Not listed

Adult primary care NP/PA role in an established internal medicine clinic with 4 physicians and 3 advanced practitioners. Outpatient only, no weekends or call, Epic EMR, and day-one benefits plus retirement options and malpractice coverage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details or contact info open up more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.