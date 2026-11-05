🏥 Several Healthcare & Medical Openings Around Sullivan, MO

Sullivan’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, senior living, and travel roles are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, imaging, therapy, or meds management, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Sullivan, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform MRI scans for both adult and pediatric patients. Good fit if you’re confident running MRI studies on your own and like a mix of routine and on‑call/portable exams.

Employer: Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital (BJC)

Location: Sullivan, MO

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, flexible hours, no call, no weekends, no holidays

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient‑focused Pre‑Anesthesia Testing role: pre‑procedure assessments, teaching, and care coordination for surgery and GI patients. Great if you want OR‑adjacent work with BJC benefits and a very life‑friendly schedule.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Sullivan, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the nursing department in a post‑acute/long‑term care setting. You’ll manage staff, budget, and quality of care—ideal for an experienced RN (2+ years supervisory) ready for a leadership seat.

Employer: Americare Senior Living – Dunsford Court Memory Care

Location: Sullivan, MO

Type: Full-time & Part-time (2nd shift)

(2nd shift) Pay: $15.75–$16.25/hour

Administer meds and help with daily living for residents in a memory care community. Nice option if you want steady 2nd‑shift work, daily pay access, and growth paths in senior living.

Employer: Americare Senior Living – Dunsford Court Memory Care

Location: Sullivan, MO

Type: Full-time & Part-time (2nd shift)

(2nd shift) Pay: $15.75–$16.25/hour

Same role as above, posted on Indeed—use whichever site you prefer. Focus is safe med passes, ADL support, and person‑centered care in a smaller, home‑like setting.

Employer: Life Care Center of Sullivan

Location: Sullivan, MO

Type: Full-time, 12‑hour shifts

Bonus: $5,000 sign‑on bonus

Provide and document oral/topical meds and also pitch in with CNA duties in a post‑acute facility. Good for CNAs with CMT training who like longer shifts and want that sign‑on.

Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing

Location: Sullivan, MO (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13‑week contract, 40 hrs/week, day shift

Pay: Package listed at $2,449/week (subject to confirmation)

Short‑term SLP therapy contract with weekly pay and benefits. Nice if you’re an SLP wanting travel experience and a defined 13‑week stint.

Employer: TeamHealth

Location: Sullivan, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (enhanced compensation and sign‑on mentioned)

Join a 4‑CRNA group doing mostly bread‑and‑butter cases with a 1:4 call rotation. Comes with malpractice (including tail), education resources, and a focus on CRNA autonomy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.