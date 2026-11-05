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Sullivan
🏥 Several Healthcare & Medical Openings Around Sullivan, MO
5 days ago
Sullivan’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, senior living, and travel roles are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, imaging, therapy, or meds management, there’s likely something here for you.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Sullivan, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perform MRI scans for both adult and pediatric patients. Good fit if you’re confident running MRI studies on your own and like a mix of routine and on‑call/portable exams.
Operating Room RN – Days, No Weekends or Holidays
- Employer: Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital (BJC)
- Location: Sullivan, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, flexible hours, no call, no weekends, no holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient‑focused Pre‑Anesthesia Testing role: pre‑procedure assessments, teaching, and care coordination for surgery and GI patients. Great if you want OR‑adjacent work with BJC benefits and a very life‑friendly schedule.
RN Director of Nursing
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Sullivan, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the nursing department in a post‑acute/long‑term care setting. You’ll manage staff, budget, and quality of care—ideal for an experienced RN (2+ years supervisory) ready for a leadership seat.
Certified Medication Aide (CMA) – Memory Care, 2nd Shift
- Employer: Americare Senior Living – Dunsford Court Memory Care
- Location: Sullivan, MO
- Type: Full-time & Part-time (2nd shift)
- Pay: $15.75–$16.25/hour
Administer meds and help with daily living for residents in a memory care community. Nice option if you want steady 2nd‑shift work, daily pay access, and growth paths in senior living.
Certified Medication Aide (CMA) – Memory Care, 2nd Shift
- Employer: Americare Senior Living – Dunsford Court Memory Care
- Location: Sullivan, MO
- Type: Full-time & Part-time (2nd shift)
- Pay: $15.75–$16.25/hour
Same role as above, posted on Indeed—use whichever site you prefer. Focus is safe med passes, ADL support, and person‑centered care in a smaller, home‑like setting.
Certified Medication Technician (CMT) – $5,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Life Care Center of Sullivan
- Location: Sullivan, MO
- Type: Full-time, 12‑hour shifts
- Bonus: $5,000 sign‑on bonus
Provide and document oral/topical meds and also pitch in with CNA duties in a post‑acute facility. Good for CNAs with CMT training who like longer shifts and want that sign‑on.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – 13 Weeks
- Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing
- Location: Sullivan, MO (Travel assignment)
- Type: Travel, 13‑week contract, 40 hrs/week, day shift
- Pay: Package listed at $2,449/week (subject to confirmation)
Short‑term SLP therapy contract with weekly pay and benefits. Nice if you’re an SLP wanting travel experience and a defined 13‑week stint.
CRNA – All-CRNA Team at Missouri Baptist Sullivan
- Employer: TeamHealth
- Location: Sullivan, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (enhanced compensation and sign‑on mentioned)
Join a 4‑CRNA group doing mostly bread‑and‑butter cases with a 1:4 call rotation. Comes with malpractice (including tail), education resources, and a focus on CRNA autonomy.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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