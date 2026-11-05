🏥 Sullivan, IN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Sullivan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options both at the hospital and out in the community. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a few nice roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Sullivan County Community Hospital

Sullivan County Community Hospital Location: Sullivan, IN

Type: Part-time, Day shift (48 hrs/biweekly)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a well-lit, climate-controlled outpatient surgery setting, focusing on pre-op and post-op patient care. Ideal if you’re an Indiana-licensed RN with 1–2 years of clinical experience, ACLS/CPR, and you like using strong assessment and communication skills in a steady, daytime role.

Employer: apps paramedical

Location: Sullivan, IN (in-person, mobile)

(in-person, mobile) Type: Part-time / flexible (10–15 hrs/week expected)

Part-time / flexible (10–15 hrs/week expected) Pay: $26.42 – $31.82 per hour

Great if you want flexible, low-hour work and like being out in the community instead of in one lab all day. You’ll do venipuncture, handle and document specimens in EMR/EHR, and need 2+ years of phlebotomy experience, plus your own printer and blood pressure monitor.

Employer: Sullivan County Community Hospital

Sullivan County Community Hospital Location: Sullivan, IN

Type: Full-time, Day shift (80 hrs/biweekly)

Salary: Not listed

Busy, structured role for an Indiana CPhT who likes detail and organization. You’ll help with medication distribution, IV admixture, inventory, billing, crash cart checks, and quality control in a clean, well-lit hospital pharmacy, with on-the-job training available.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often keep good resumes on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.