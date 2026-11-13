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Night Closure of Eastbound SR-37 Postponed
The planned night closure of eastbound State Route 37 (SR-37) from Sears Point (Solano/Sonoma County line) to Mare Island in Vallejo for work related to El Niño storm preparedness has been postponed due to weather, and a new date is still to be determined. The westbound SR-37 side will remain open while crews prepare for the next stage of work, including shifting K-rail and adding temporary striping to help reduce flooding and storm closures in Solano, Napa, and Sonoma counties. All work is weather dependent and may change; for real-time traffic, use Caltrans QuickMap.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Solano Transportation Authority
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