Christmas on the Waterfront set for Dec. 5, 2026

Christmas on the Waterfront will take place at the Suisun City Waterfront on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 2:00–8:00 PM with free admission. Families can enjoy holiday shopping, live music, the Lighted Boat Parade, Santa’s arrival, a tree lighting, and fireworks, at this smoke-free, alcohol-free, and pet-free event, supported by Bay Area Fishing, Redwood Credit Union, and Potrero Hills Landfill. More information: https://www.suisun.com/Events-directory/Christmas-on-the-Waterfront-2026

This content is adapted from materials provided by Suisun City Recreation, Parks & Marina Department