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Suisun City
📅 Free Christmas on the Waterfront 2026 in Suisun City
8 days ago
📅 Free Christmas on the Waterfront 2026 in Suisun City
Celebrate the holidays at Christmas on the Waterfront on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 2:00pm–8:00pm at the Suisun City Waterfront (94585).
Here’s the schedule:
- 2:00pm – Holiday Market opens (shopping and browsing)
- 3:30pm – Live music begins
- 6:00pm – Lighted Boat Parade on the waterfront
- 6:30pm – Santa arrives
- 6:40pm – Tree lighting, fireworks, and photo opportunity with Santa
The event is free and open to all, so bring your family and friends for an afternoon and evening of holiday shopping, music, lights, and waterfront fun.
Sponsored by Bay Area Fishing, Redwood Credit Union, and Potrero Hills Landfill.
More Info: Christmas on the Waterfront 2026 - Suisun City, CA
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