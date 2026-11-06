📅 Free Christmas on the Waterfront 2026 in Suisun City

Celebrate the holidays at Christmas on the Waterfront on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 2:00pm–8:00pm at the Suisun City Waterfront (94585).

Here’s the schedule:

2:00pm – Holiday Market opens (shopping and browsing)

– Holiday Market opens (shopping and browsing) 3:30pm – Live music begins

– Live music begins 6:00pm – Lighted Boat Parade on the waterfront

– Lighted Boat Parade on the waterfront 6:30pm – Santa arrives

– Santa arrives 6:40pm – Tree lighting, fireworks, and photo opportunity with Santa

The event is free and open to all, so bring your family and friends for an afternoon and evening of holiday shopping, music, lights, and waterfront fun.

Sponsored by Bay Area Fishing, Redwood Credit Union, and Potrero Hills Landfill.