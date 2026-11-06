📅 Help design the future of Mike Day Memorial Park

The City is hosting a community design workshop for Mike Day Memorial Park on Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Meet at the Mike Day Park playground next to City Hall (701 Civic Center Blvd, Suisun City, 94585). First, there will be a short walk-through of the park, then a hands-on design session in City Hall Council Chambers.

You can:

Share ideas for new activities and gathering spaces

and Talk about shade, safety, accessibility, and appearance

Mark suggested improvements on a park map

The workshop is free and open to all ages. Kids are encouraged to join. Dress for the weather for the outdoor portion.

More chances to give input if you can’t attend November 12:

Nov 18 : RPMA Commission community-design discussion, City Hall Council Chambers

: RPMA Commission community-design discussion, Dec 1 : Expected update and follow-up at RPMA Commission meeting

: Expected update and follow-up at RPMA Commission meeting Dec 5: Park-design station at Christmas on the Waterfront

Your feedback will help shape a grant application to improve Mike Day Memorial Park.