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Sugar Land
🎓 Sugar Land Education Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
5 days ago
Sugar Land has some solid education and training roles right now, from kids to seniors. Good mix of flexible hours and steady full-time work.
Fun, Outgoing Strength Instructor for Active Adult 55+ Community
- Employer: F45 Training Cedar Park
- Location: Sugar Land, TX (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $40.00 – $50.00 per hour
- Work with active adults 55+ leading high‑intensity strength and cardio group workouts. Great fit if you love fitness, have big energy, and want a flexible “add-on” coaching job with both indoor and outdoor sessions.
High School Tutor / Middle School Tutor
- Employer: Excel Tutoring Center
- Location: Sugar Land, TX (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.00 – $16.00 per hour
- Tutor middle and high school students in core subjects like math, science, English, and social studies. Good for someone with at least 1 year of tutoring experience who enjoys 1‑on‑1 or small‑group teaching and using online tools.
Lead Teacher, Childtime of Sugar Land
- Employer: Learning Care (Childtime of Sugar Land)
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Lead a preschool classroom, create lesson plans, and mentor other teachers in a no nights or weekends schedule. Offers 50% childcare discount, immediate benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and training support like tuition help and a Master Teacher Program.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact schedule are often flexible once you talk to the employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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