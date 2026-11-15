Sugar Land has some solid education and training roles right now, from kids to seniors. Good mix of flexible hours and steady full-time work.

Employer: F45 Training Cedar Park

F45 Training Cedar Park Location: Sugar Land, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $40.00 – $50.00 per hour

Work with active adults 55+ leading high‑intensity strength and cardio group workouts. Great fit if you love fitness, have big energy, and want a flexible “add-on” coaching job with both indoor and outdoor sessions.

Employer: Excel Tutoring Center

Excel Tutoring Center Location: Sugar Land, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $16.00 per hour

Tutor middle and high school students in core subjects like math, science, English, and social studies. Good for someone with at least 1 year of tutoring experience who enjoys 1‑on‑1 or small‑group teaching and using online tools.

Employer: Learning Care (Childtime of Sugar Land)

(Childtime of Sugar Land) Location: Sugar Land, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Lead a preschool classroom, create lesson plans, and mentor other teachers in a no nights or weekends schedule. Offers 50% childcare discount, immediate benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and training support like tuition help and a Master Teacher Program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact schedule are often flexible once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.