Sugar Land neighbors are giving away some very nice free items this week, from home decor to furniture and even a big fridge.

Item: Framed artwork of a woman with a colorful feathered headdress

Condition: Described as beautiful, ready for hanging

Location: Townewest, Sugar Land, TX

Category: Home decor and accessories

Details: Great statement piece for a living room, hallway, or bedroom.

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Item: Comfortable wooden chair with woven backrest and cushioned seat

Condition: Noted as comfortable; no damage details given

Location: Townewest, Sugar Land, TX

Category: Furniture

Details: Nice as a desk chair, accent chair, or extra dining seat.

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Item: Two wooden chairs with green spindles and brown seats

Condition: Some wear visible

Location: Townewest, Sugar Land, TX

Category: Furniture

Details: Good for extra seating, a craft room, or a casual dining setup.

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Item: Square glass top side table with black metal frame

Condition: No issues listed

Location: Townewest, Sugar Land, TX

Category: Furniture

Details: Handy as a sofa side table, bedside table, or plant stand.

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Item: Two vintage decorative tables with ornate designs

Condition: Described as beautiful; no damage mentioned

Location: Townewest, Sugar Land, TX

Category: Furniture

Details: Great for adding a classic touch to a living room, entryway, or bedroom.

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Item: Two large kites – turtle and parrot

Condition: Easy to assemble and fun to fly

Location: Telfair Sugar Land, Sugar Land, TX

Category: Toys & games

Details: Turtle kite has a 45-inch wingspan; parrot kite has a 74-inch wingspan. Nice for park or open field flying.

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Item: 5-foot plush teddy bear

Condition: Described as soft and cuddly

Location: Telfair Sugar Land, Sugar Land, TX

Category: Toys & games

Details: Great for kids, a reading corner, or as a fun gift.

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Item: Stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator and freezer

Condition: Used; fridge and freezer work, but needs a deep clean. Water/ice dispenser does not work.

Location: Summerfield, Sugar Land, TX

Category: Appliances

Details: First come, first served — if you pick it up, it’s yours. Poster asks you to DM if interested.

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Item: Natural gas PEX UG tubing, 1.25" diameter

Condition: Not specified

Location: Settlers Park, Sugar Land, TX

Category: Other

Details: Free tubing in the Sugar Land area. The post includes a WhatsApp contact: +1 713-489-6050.

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If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and make plans to pick it up soon—free items in Sugar Land tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.