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🎁 Community Freebies Around Sugar Land — Decor, Furniture & More
Sugar Land neighbors are giving away some very nice free items this week, from home decor to furniture and even a big fridge.
Framed Artwork of Woman with Feathered Headdress
Item: Framed artwork of a woman with a colorful feathered headdress
Condition: Described as beautiful, ready for hanging
Location: Townewest, Sugar Land, TX
Category: Home decor and accessories
Details: Great statement piece for a living room, hallway, or bedroom.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Chair with Woven Backrest
Item: Comfortable wooden chair with woven backrest and cushioned seat
Condition: Noted as comfortable; no damage details given
Location: Townewest, Sugar Land, TX
Category: Furniture
Details: Nice as a desk chair, accent chair, or extra dining seat.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of 2 Wooden Chairs
Item: Two wooden chairs with green spindles and brown seats
Condition: Some wear visible
Location: Townewest, Sugar Land, TX
Category: Furniture
Details: Good for extra seating, a craft room, or a casual dining setup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Glass Top Metal Side Table
Item: Square glass top side table with black metal frame
Condition: No issues listed
Location: Townewest, Sugar Land, TX
Category: Furniture
Details: Handy as a sofa side table, bedside table, or plant stand.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of Two Vintage Decorative Tables
Item: Two vintage decorative tables with ornate designs
Condition: Described as beautiful; no damage mentioned
Location: Townewest, Sugar Land, TX
Category: Furniture
Details: Great for adding a classic touch to a living room, entryway, or bedroom.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Large Turtle and Parrot Kites
Item: Two large kites – turtle and parrot
Condition: Easy to assemble and fun to fly
Location: Telfair Sugar Land, Sugar Land, TX
Category: Toys & games
Details: Turtle kite has a 45-inch wingspan; parrot kite has a 74-inch wingspan. Nice for park or open field flying.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Large 5 ft Plush Teddy Bear
Item: 5-foot plush teddy bear
Condition: Described as soft and cuddly
Location: Telfair Sugar Land, Sugar Land, TX
Category: Toys & games
Details: Great for kids, a reading corner, or as a fun gift.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Stainless Steel Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Item: Stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator and freezer
Condition: Used; fridge and freezer work, but needs a deep clean. Water/ice dispenser does not work.
Location: Summerfield, Sugar Land, TX
Category: Appliances
Details: First come, first served — if you pick it up, it’s yours. Poster asks you to DM if interested.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
PEX Tubing
Item: Natural gas PEX UG tubing, 1.25" diameter
Condition: Not specified
Location: Settlers Park, Sugar Land, TX
Category: Other
Details: Free tubing in the Sugar Land area. The post includes a WhatsApp contact: +1 713-489-6050.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and make plans to pick it up soon—free items in Sugar Land tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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