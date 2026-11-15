Sugar Land’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Dress for Less

Ross Dress for Less Location: Sugar Land, TX

Type: Part-time/Other

Part-time/Other Pay: $12.50 – $13.00 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

You’ll greet shoppers, run the register, keep the store tidy, and help with stocking. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, staying on your feet, and want flexible hours with a national retail brand.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Sugar Land, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.16 – $48.56 per hour (depends on experience and other factors)

(depends on experience and other factors) Perks: Management training path, full benefits (see Walgreens site)

This is a training track into a full Store Manager role, covering both front-end and pharmacy operations. Great for experienced retail leaders who want higher pay, bigger responsibility, and a clear growth plan.

Employer: Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Location: Sugar Land, TX

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Pay: Competitive hourly pay plus tips (exact rate not listed)

Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed) Perks: Daily pay options, PTO from day one, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, free weekly car washes

Lead a small team, keep the wash running smoothly, and make sure customers leave happy. Ideal if you like working outdoors, staying active, and growing into management with strong training and promotion-from-within.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles nearby that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.