Sugar Land’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from pet care to senior living to surgical nursing. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.

Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals

VCA Animal Hospitals Location: Sugar Land, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role caring for dogs and cats: cleaning cages, feeding, walking, bathing, and helping keep the hospital clean and safe. Good fit if you love animals and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and pet discounts.

Employer: Sagora Senior Living – Landon Ridge Sugar Land Assisted Living and Memory Care

Location: 770 Brooks St, Sugar Land, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide care for seniors in assisted living and memory care, focusing on safety, dignity, and independence. Role comes with a wide benefits package including health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, telemedicine, on-demand pay, tuition assistance, and more.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Sugar Land, TX (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and coordinate care in the operating room, from pre-op checks and time-outs to monitoring the sterile field and handling emergencies. Ideal for an experienced RN with charge nurse and perioperative experience who wants a leadership role in surgical care.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.