Sugar Land’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast pace, people, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise) Location: 3549 State Highway 6 South, Sugar Land, TX 77478

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads a Burger King crew on shift: supervising the team, keeping guests happy, handling cash, and watching inventory. Standout perks include a scholarship fund, emergency assistance program, wellness tools, and discounts on everyday items (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise) Location: 12401 West Airport, Sugar Land, TX 77478

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the other Shift Manager role, but at a different Burger King location. You’ll run the shift, coach team members, solve guest issues, and manage cash and stock. Same access to scholarships, emergency fund, wellness program, and discounts if you qualify.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Sugar Land, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep guest rooms clean and comfortable: bathrooms, bedrooms, and linens, plus stocking your cart and closets. Good fit if you like working on your feet, staying organized, and taking pride in a spotless room.

Employer: Chuy's Restaurants

Location: Sugar Land, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, varies by location

Lead a busy, fun Tex-Mex restaurant with a scratch kitchen. You’ll oversee service, bar, lobby, and to-go, with 2–3 years of high-volume management experience preferred. Benefits may include medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 401(k) with match, parental leave, and employee discounts (based on eligibility).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.