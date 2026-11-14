Sugar Land’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big systems adding more outpatient and clinic roles. If you’re in patient care or imaging, there are a few solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Optum / Kelsey-Seybold Clinic

Optum / Location: Sugar Land, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $24.00–$43.00 per hour (based on full-time equivalent)

Work in a multi-specialty clinic that’s part of the Optum family, doing diagnostic sonography and radiology work with modern RIS/PACS systems. Great fit if you’re ARRT-eligible or registered, have BLS, and want strong benefits plus growth across a large Houston-area network.

Employer: Houston Methodist Primary Care Group

Location: Based in Baytown, TX (role listed under Sugar Land)

Based in (role listed under Sugar Land) Type: Full-time

Specialty: Family Medicine or Internal Medicine (Board Certified/Eligible)

Clinic-based, full-spectrum outpatient primary care with no mention of inpatient duties, backed by the Houston Methodist system. Good option if you want a physician-led group, access to specialists, and a community-focused practice east of Houston.

Employer: Houston Methodist Primary Care Group

Location: Willowbrook, Northwest Houston (role listed under Sugar Land)

(role listed under Sugar Land) Type: Full-time

Specialty: Family Medicine or Internal Medicine (Board Certified/Eligible)

Outpatient-only primary care in a suburban area with strong schools and lots of amenities, supported by a large, innovative health system. Ideal if you want long-term patient relationships and system-level support like centralized services and access to advanced tools.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application or CV in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.