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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Sugar Land Right Now
Sugar Land neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from metal frames for DIY projects to horse gear.
Free Metal Frames / Stands
Item: Free metal frames / stands
Condition: Used, sturdy metal frames (good for DIY projects, plant stands, display pedestals, custom tables, or shelving frames)
Quantity: Two matching units available
Dimensions: Approx. 43" long x 43" wide x 20" tall
Location: Kingsbridge, Sugar Land, TX (near Bissonnet & Hwy 6 S)
Pickup: Porch pickup
Source: nextdoor.com
These are solid metal frames that can be turned into many different projects if you’re handy or creative. The matching size makes them great as a pair for shelving or side tables.
Saddle
Item: Black European English saddle
Category: Pet supplies → Equestrian equipment
Condition: Used – fair
Location: Sugar Land, TX
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
This is a European-style English saddle that’s been used and is listed in fair condition. A good option if you’re looking for a budget-friendly saddle for riding or training.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Rope halter
Item: Purple rope halter
Category: Pet supplies → Equestrian equipment
Condition: Used – fair
Color: Purple
Location: Sugar Land, TX
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Simple rope halter in purple, suitable for horse handling or groundwork if you’re okay with fair, used condition.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Free items in Sugar Land tend to get claimed quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.