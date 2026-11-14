Sugar Land neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from metal frames for DIY projects to horse gear.

Item: Free metal frames / stands

Condition: Used, sturdy metal frames (good for DIY projects, plant stands, display pedestals, custom tables, or shelving frames)

Quantity: Two matching units available

Dimensions: Approx. 43" long x 43" wide x 20" tall

Location: Kingsbridge, Sugar Land, TX (near Bissonnet & Hwy 6 S)

Pickup: Porch pickup

Source: nextdoor.com

These are solid metal frames that can be turned into many different projects if you’re handy or creative. The matching size makes them great as a pair for shelving or side tables.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Black European English saddle

Category: Pet supplies → Equestrian equipment

Condition: Used – fair

Location: Sugar Land, TX

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

This is a European-style English saddle that’s been used and is listed in fair condition. A good option if you’re looking for a budget-friendly saddle for riding or training.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Purple rope halter

Category: Pet supplies → Equestrian equipment

Condition: Used – fair

Color: Purple

Location: Sugar Land, TX

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Simple rope halter in purple, suitable for horse handling or groundwork if you’re okay with fair, used condition.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Free items in Sugar Land tend to get claimed quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.