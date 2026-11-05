Fort Bend Education Foundation gala set for 2027

The Fort Bend Education Foundation will host its "An Evening in Paris" gala on February 27, 2027 at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land to support students and teachers in Fort Bend ISD. A range of sponsorships are available, from table sponsorships to event underwriter levels, and sponsorship questions can be sent to erin.bibb_FBEF@fortbendisd.gov. More information: https://bit.ly/2027Gala

This content is adapted from materials provided by Fort Bend Education Foundation