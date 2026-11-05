📣 Sugar Land Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Sugar Land’s sales scene is busy right now, from big energy players to local home services. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s solid money to be made close to home.

Employer: Aragon Roofing & Restoration

Aragon Roofing & Restoration Location: Sugar Land, TX (field-based, on-site)

(field-based, on-site) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Commission-based, with possible salary option

Run company-provided leads (no cold prospecting), inspect roofs, and help homeowners and businesses choose the right repair or restoration work. Good fit if you’re comfortable climbing roofs, enjoy face-to-face sales, and want room to grow with a local company.

Employer: Baker Hughes

Location: Sugar Land, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (eligible for bonuses and full benefits package)

Support refinery customers with chemical solutions that boost performance and safety. This role blends technical field work and commercial sales, ideal if you have a chemistry or engineering degree and experience in downstream or refinery operations.

Employer: Quality Home Products of Texas

Location: Sugar Land, TX (Costco stores)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20/hour + weekly commissions & bonuses

Work inside Costco, chat with shoppers, run a quick water-quality survey, and set appointments for in-home water tests. Comes with 401(k) + match, health insurance, paid time off, and tuition assistance if you’re outgoing and comfortable approaching strangers.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.