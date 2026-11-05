🛒 Sugar Land Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Sugar Land’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid customer-facing roles are open right now. If you like helping people (or pets!) and want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Sugar Land, TX (2521 Town Center Blvd N.)

(2521 Town Center Blvd N.) Type: Full-time, in-store

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role grooming dogs and other pets: bathing, haircuts, nail trims, and more. Comes with competitive base pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and Petco discounts, plus clear paths to grow into salon leader or mentor roles.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Sugar Land, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-store role that keeps everything moving: unload trucks, stock shelves, prep and box online orders, and help with in-store and curbside pickup. Includes competitive pay, employee discount, retirement resources, and well-being benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: H-E-B

Location: Sugar Land, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Fun, people-facing job where you run in-store demos, hand out samples, and talk about products to boost sales and customer loyalty. Great fit if you enjoy food, events, and creating a friendly, upbeat shopping vibe while keeping strong food safety and cleanliness standards.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often lists more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good local roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.