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Sugar Hill
🚨 Sugar Hill venue scores 57 on recent health inspection
12 days ago
🚨 Sugar Hill event venue gets 57 on health inspection
Ashton Gardens Atlanta, at 260 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Sugar Hill, GA 30518, scored 57 out of 100 on a 11/03/2026 health inspection by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Inspectors found multiple issues, including:
- Missing or non-working paper towels, soap, and handwashing signs at employee sinks and restrooms
- No proof staff had reviewed the required employee illness/health policy
- Improper cooling and cold-holding of foods like milk, sour cream, and mozzarella; some foods had to be discarded
- Dented cans not pulled from use
- Food stored on the floor and under a water leak in the freezer
- Grease buildup on equipment and missing plumbing handles, plus icicles indicating a leak
- Employee drinks and personal items on prep surfaces
- Abundant fruit flies around dirty linens and the dish area
Several items must be corrected by 11/13/2026, and a follow-up inspection will occur within 10 days of the original visit. A second unsatisfactory score could lead to permit suspension.
More Info: Ashton Gardens Atlanta in Sugar Hill receives a 57...
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