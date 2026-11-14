🚨 Sugar Hill event venue gets 57 on health inspection

Ashton Gardens Atlanta, at 260 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Sugar Hill, GA 30518, scored 57 out of 100 on a 11/03/2026 health inspection by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Inspectors found multiple issues, including:

Missing or non-working paper towels, soap, and handwashing signs at employee sinks and restrooms

at employee sinks and restrooms No proof staff had reviewed the required employee illness/health policy

Improper cooling and cold-holding of foods like milk, sour cream, and mozzarella; some foods had to be discarded

of foods like milk, sour cream, and mozzarella; some foods had to be discarded Dented cans not pulled from use

not pulled from use Food stored on the floor and under a water leak in the freezer

and under a in the freezer Grease buildup on equipment and missing plumbing handles, plus icicles indicating a leak

on equipment and missing plumbing handles, plus icicles indicating a leak Employee drinks and personal items on prep surfaces

on prep surfaces Abundant fruit flies around dirty linens and the dish area

Several items must be corrected by 11/13/2026, and a follow-up inspection will occur within 10 days of the original visit. A second unsatisfactory score could lead to permit suspension.