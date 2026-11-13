Sugar Hill is busy right now with roofing and home services work, and that means solid entry-level sales and marketing jobs with real earning potential.

Below are several full-time, local roles where you can earn $40K–$75K+ and get full training.

Employer: FOREVER Exteriors (Fast Growing Roofers)

FOREVER Exteriors (Fast Growing Roofers) Location: Sugar Hill, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$75,000

You’ll walk residential neighborhoods, talk with homeowners about possible roof damage, and set up free roof inspections—no selling and no ladder climbing. Great fit if you’re outgoing, like being outdoors, and want to build sales and communication skills with full training provided.

Employer: FOREVER Exteriors (Fast Growing Roofers)

FOREVER Exteriors (Fast Growing Roofers) Location: Sugar Hill, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$75,000

This role is all about canvassing and scheduling: you spot homes with older or storm-damaged roofs, chat with owners, and book free inspections—again, no selling and no roof work. Ideal if you’re new to sales but motivated, comfortable walking neighborhoods, and have a car or truck.

Employer: FOREVER Exteriors

FOREVER Exteriors Location: Sugar Hill, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$75,000

You’ll identify homes with possible roof issues, meet with homeowners, and help schedule and support inspections while learning how to discuss roofing solutions and insurance claims. This is a good step up if you have some sales or canvassing experience and want career growth in a busy home services niche.

If one of these sounds right, don’t overthink it—polish your resume tonight and send it in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.