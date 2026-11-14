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📅 Enter Sugar Grove’s 2026 Battle of the Bulbs by Dec. 11
12 days ago
📅 Holiday Lights Contest: Battle of the Bulbs in Sugar Grove
The Village of Sugar Grove is hosting a Battle of the Bulbs Holiday Lights Contest for all village residents.
How to enter
- Open to all Sugar Grove residents.
- Email up to 4 photos (include day and night shots) of your outdoor holiday display to deckthehalls@sugargroveil.gov.
- Entry window: November 16–December 11, 2026.
- Deadline: Entries must be received by 4 pm on Friday, December 11, 2026.
- One entry per household.
Prizes
- 1st Place – Clark Griswold: $100 Fireside gift card
- 2nd Place – Buddy the Elf: $75 Burnt Barrel gift card
- 3rd Place – Cindy Lou Who: $50 Wings gift card
Rules & judging
- Judged by the Village of Sugar Grove Beautification and Gardening Committee.
- Winners announced the week of December 14, 2026 via social media and the Village.
- Displays must be family friendly.
- All cords, lights, and props must be secure and kept clear of sidewalks, fire hydrants, and streets.
For full rules, visit www.sugargroveil.gov.
More Info: Battle of the Bulbs
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