📅 Holiday Lights Contest: Battle of the Bulbs in Sugar Grove The Village of Sugar Grove is hosting a Battle of the Bulbs Holiday Lights Contest for all village residents. How to enter Open to all Sugar Grove residents .

. Email up to 4 photos (include day and night shots) of your outdoor holiday display to deckthehalls@sugargroveil.gov .

(include shots) of your outdoor holiday display to . Entry window: November 16–December 11, 2026 .

. Deadline: Entries must be received by 4 pm on Friday, December 11, 2026 .

Entries must be received . One entry per household. Prizes 1st Place – Clark Griswold: $100 Fireside gift card

gift card 2nd Place – Buddy the Elf: $75 Burnt Barrel gift card

gift card 3rd Place – Cindy Lou Who: $50 Wings gift card Rules & judging Judged by the Village of Sugar Grove Beautification and Gardening Committee .

. Winners announced the week of December 14, 2026 via social media and the Village.

via social media and the Village. Displays must be family friendly .

. All cords, lights, and props must be secure and kept clear of sidewalks, fire hydrants, and streets. For full rules, visit www.sugargroveil.gov.

More Info: Battle of the Bulbs