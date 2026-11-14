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🚨 Fake water test kits not from Village of Sugar Grove
🚨 Unsolicited water test kits are NOT from Sugar Grove
Some Sugar Grove residents are getting water-testing kits in the mail that they did not request. After sending in the test, people may be contacted by someone saying they must come to your home for a larger water sample and that they are working with the Village of Sugar Grove.
The Village states clearly: this is NOT affiliated with or authorized by the Village.
Residents should:
- Not give out personal information
- Not schedule an in-home visit
- Not let unknown representatives into their home
- Be cautious about any kit, call, text, or visit request and verify it directly with the Village
Questions or to verify a contact, call Sugar Grove Public Works at 630-391-7230.
Please share this with neighbors, especially anyone new to the community.
More Info: Water Tests Mailed to Residents
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