🚨 Unsolicited water test kits are NOT from Sugar Grove

Some Sugar Grove residents are getting water-testing kits in the mail that they did not request. After sending in the test, people may be contacted by someone saying they must come to your home for a larger water sample and that they are working with the Village of Sugar Grove.

The Village states clearly: this is NOT affiliated with or authorized by the Village.

Residents should:

Not give out personal information

give out personal information Not schedule an in-home visit

schedule an in-home visit Not let unknown representatives into their home

let unknown representatives into their home Be cautious about any kit, call, text, or visit request and verify it directly with the Village

Questions or to verify a contact, call Sugar Grove Public Works at 630-391-7230.

Please share this with neighbors, especially anyone new to the community.