📅 Monthly mystery book club at Sugar Grove Library

📅 Mystery book club meets first Thursdays at SGPL

Love mysteries, thrillers, or true crime? The Sugar Grove Public Library has brought back its Thursday Whodunnits Book Discussion.

When: First Thursday of every month, 6–7 PM

First Where: Quiet Reading Room , Sugar Grove Public Library

, What: A relaxed book discussion focused on mystery, thriller, and true crime titles

The featured book for an upcoming meeting is “Dog On It” by Spencer Quinn, starring Chet, a wise and lovable dog who narrates the story as he works with Bernie, a down-on-his-luck private investigator, on a case involving a missing teenage girl who may have been kidnapped.

Just show up ready to chat about the book and the genre with fellow mystery fans.