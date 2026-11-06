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Books & Literature

📅 Monthly mystery book club at Sugar Grove Library

8 days ago
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📅 Mystery book club meets first Thursdays at SGPL

Love mysteries, thrillers, or true crime? The Sugar Grove Public Library has brought back its Thursday Whodunnits Book Discussion.

  • When: First Thursday of every month, 6–7 PM
  • Where: Quiet Reading Room, Sugar Grove Public Library
  • What: A relaxed book discussion focused on mystery, thriller, and true crime titles

The featured book for an upcoming meeting is “Dog On It” by Spencer Quinn, starring Chet, a wise and lovable dog who narrates the story as he works with Bernie, a down-on-his-luck private investigator, on a case involving a missing teenage girl who may have been kidnapped.

Just show up ready to chat about the book and the genre with fellow mystery fans.

More Info: Thursday Whodunnits Book Discussion | Sugar Grove ...

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