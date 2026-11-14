Suffolk’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially for experienced RNs. If you’re ready for your next step, these roles offer strong pay and solid benefits.

Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Obici Hospital

Sentara Health – Location: Suffolk, VA

Type: Full-time, days (7:00–3:30, Mon–Fri, some evenings/weekends)

Salary: $123,572.80 – $188,635.20/year

Lead an 8-room OR with about 45 direct reports across RNs and surgical staff. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years OR nursing and 3+ years leadership and want to shape quality, safety, and team culture in a Magnet, 175-bed hospital with strong benefits, tuition help, and advancement paths.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Location: Suffolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide preventive and periodontal care in a modern, family-focused practice. You’ll handle cleanings, scaling and root planing, X-rays, fluoride, sealants, and patient education while building long-term, trusting relationships.

Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Home Care

Location: Suffolk, VA

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: $87,214.40 – $126,900.80/year

Great fit for an RN who likes coordinating care more than constant bedside work. Mostly administrative support for field staff with occasional patient visits, plus an admin on-call rotation. Requires 1+ year nursing experience, VA RN license, and offers robust Sentara benefits and tuition support.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Suffolk, VA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Salary: $45.00 – $49.00/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Oversee the Resident Assessment Instrument (RAI) process in a skilled nursing facility, using your RN skills to support accurate assessments and compliance. Comes with daily pay options, strong PTO and benefits, tuition help, and a team-focused, “family-style” work environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.