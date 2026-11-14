Suffolk’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, especially in healthcare and big-box retail. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bon Secours

Bon Secours Location: Suffolk, VA (Harbour View Medical Center)

Salary: $19.97 – $29.96/hour

Type: Full-time

You’ll be the friendly face in the lobby, greeting patients and visitors, answering questions, and helping people find their way around the campus (sometimes by shuttle or golf cart). Good fit if you enjoy calm, professional customer service and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1687

Location: 1200 N Main St, Suffolk, VA 23434

Salary: $15 – $28/hour plus possible hourly premiums and incentives

plus possible hourly premiums and incentives Type: Full-time (opening/morning shifts)

Help customers with their prescriptions and health needs in a busy store pharmacy. Comes with big-company perks like health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 1825 Holland Rd., Suffolk, VA 23434

Salary: $43,994.08 – $54,999.36/year plus potential quarterly bonus

plus potential quarterly bonus Type: Full-time

Lead a store while you learn the ropes of merchandising, staffing, and daily operations. Good for someone with 3+ years of retail management who wants bonus potential, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and more benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.