🚨 Suffolk man charged in August Norfolk homicide case

Norfolk Police have charged 18-year-old Zaveon J. Lewis of Suffolk in connection with a deadly shooting in Norfolk this past summer.

On August 19 around 10:00 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of West Liberty Street for a gunshot victim. Around the same time, another gunshot victim arrived by car at Sentara Leigh Hospital. Investigators later determined the two scenes were connected.

The victim, 22-year-old Romeo C. Bates Johnson, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After an investigation, Lewis was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile. He was taken into custody by Norfolk Police in the City of Suffolk on November 12 and is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

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