Looking for a feline friend in Suffolk, VA? These adoptable cats are already loved and cared for — now they just need a new family to call their own.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Suffolk, VA)

About Ivy:

Ivy is described as a very sweet, loving, and easygoing cat. She was adopted as a kitten and has shown an “unbelievable amount of love” to her people. She previously lived with a sister cat and was nurturing and playful with her, so she may do well with another friendly cat.

She has excellent litter box habits (no accidents or spraying reported) and has handled plane trips and long car rides well. Ivy is shy at first and needs time to warm up to new people and new places, so a patient home will be important for her.

👉 Meet Ivy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Adult (about 7 years old)

Adult (about 7 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $50

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Suffolk, VA)

About Stormy:

Stormy has been with her current family since she was a kitten. She is litter box trained and used to enjoy going outside briefly with her people nearby (supervised only — she would not stay out alone).

Stormy has lived around dogs and another cat, but she does not enjoy other animals and does not get along with them. She also tends to hide when many people are visiting. Her current family feels she would do best as an only pet in a quieter home, such as with an older couple or a single person without kids, where she can soak up all the attention.

👉 See more about Stormy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 4 years old)

Adult (about 4 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Suffolk Humane Society

Phone: (757) 538-3030

About Presley:

Presley is a handsome 4‑year‑old tuxedo boy who loves affection. He was adopted from Suffolk Humane Society in 2022 and later returned through no fault of his own. Volunteers have been working with him daily to help him adjust, and he is now ready for a true forever home and a second chance.

Adopting from Suffolk Humane Society typically includes several benefits and vetting services (see his listing for full details).

👉 Meet Presley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby/kitten

Baby/kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black with a few white wisps on chest

Mostly black with a few white wisps on chest Shelter: Symbiotic Inc

Phone: (757) 379-6555

About Winston:

Winston is an adorable young kitten with golden eyes and a glossy black coat. He is very playful and loves to wrestle with his siblings. Because he’s so social and active, Winston should go to a home with another kitten or playful young cat, or be adopted with a buddy.

The rescue shares more photos, videos, and info on social media and notes that they reply to all emails within 72 hours (check your spam/junk folder if you don’t see a reply).

Instagram: @SymbioticSuffolk

Facebook: @SymbioticInc

👉 View Winston’s full profile and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Suffolk, VA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Even if you can’t adopt, you can still help by sharing their profiles with friends, family, and local community groups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.