Suffolk’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from school mental health to hospital nursing. Here are a few solid roles if you want to care for your neighbors close to home.

Employer: Western Tidewater Community Services Board

Western Tidewater Community Services Board Location: Suffolk, VA (school-based, SCIP Mental Health Outpatient)

(school-based, SCIP Mental Health Outpatient) Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Work with students in local schools providing individual and group therapy, crisis intervention, and treatment planning. This is a good fit if you’re an LPC or LCSW with a master’s in a human services field and want strong public-sector benefits like health insurance, Virginia Retirement System, paid leave, and FSAs.

Employer: Plastic Surgery Specialists / Skin2o Spa

Plastic Surgery Specialists / Skin2o Spa Location: Suffolk, VA

Type: Part-time (about 24 hours/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour

Support a plastic surgery practice with patient intake, vitals, basic clinical tasks, and EHR documentation. Great if you want steady part-time hours, hands-on experience in a specialty setting, and perks like paid training, paid time off, and employee discounts.

Employer: Sentara Obici Hospital

Location: Suffolk, VA

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Pay: $41.93 – $61.01 per hour (plus differentials and incentives possible)

Join a 175-bed, Magnet-recognized hospital on the Medical Oncology unit, providing full-scope RN care from assessments to education and care planning. Sentara offers strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k/403b with match, tuition help, student debt paydown, paid leave, and more), and welcomes many new grads into their nurse residency and transition programs.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Suffolk don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.