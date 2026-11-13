Suffolk’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being on the move—behind the wheel or planning traffic flow—these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Blair Logistics

Blair Logistics Location: Suffolk, VA (OTR across Southeast, Midwest, Northeast, Texas)

(OTR across Southeast, Midwest, Northeast, Texas) Pay: Up to $3,500/week take-home + **$5,000 sign-on bonus*** (percentage pay, 68%–76% of linehaul)

+ **$5,000 sign-on bonus*** (percentage pay, 68%–76% of linehaul) Type: Full-time, 1099 lease-purchase contractor

Highlights: Home every weekend , high percentage pay (up to 76% of linehaul) and a clear 2–4 year path to truck ownership . All-expenses-paid orientation, weekly direct deposit, trailer maintenance covered when pulling a Blair trailer, and no forced dispatch .

Home , high percentage pay (up to 76% of linehaul) and a clear . All-expenses-paid orientation, weekly direct deposit, trailer maintenance covered when pulling a Blair trailer, and . Requirements: Valid Class A CDL, 1+ year OTR in last 3 years, 6+ months flatbed in last 10 years.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Suffolk, VA

Pay: $12.77 – $18.40/hour + possible premiums and bonuses

+ possible premiums and bonuses Type: Full-time

Highlights: Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops, pick up returns, and help in the store when needed. Offers paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision , and tuition assistance. Bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus.

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops, pick up returns, and help in the store when needed. Offers , and tuition assistance. Bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus. Requirements: Valid driver’s license, acceptable driving record, ability to match part numbers and handle basic customer service.

Employer: Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)

Location: Suffolk, VA

Pay: Market-based VDOT salary (varies by experience; within Commonwealth guidelines)

Market-based VDOT salary (varies by experience; within Commonwealth guidelines) Type: Full-time

Highlights: Plan and analyze how traffic moves across the region— signal timing, speed studies, safety and capacity analyses . You’ll manage projects, write reports, and work with local governments, consultants, and the public. Heavy use of tools like MicroStation, Synchro, CORSIM, Highway Capacity Software , etc.

Plan and analyze how traffic moves across the region— . You’ll manage projects, write reports, and work with local governments, consultants, and the public. Heavy use of tools like , etc. Requirements: Strong background in traffic engineering, experience with traffic studies and control device design, and skill with engineering/traffic software. Civil Engineering training/education is a plus. Pre-employment checks (background, DMV, drug screen, physical) required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers can place you in similar roles once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.