Suffolk has a steady flow of security roles right now, especially part-time shifts that fit around other work or school. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Townsend, VA (listed under Suffolk area)

(listed under Suffolk area) Pay: $18.50/hour

Type: Part-time (Thu–Sat, 2:00 PM–10:00 PM)

(Thu–Sat, 2:00 PM–10:00 PM) Category: Public Safety / Security Guard

This role focuses on access control at a logistics and distribution site—checking credentials, managing keys, and watching entry points. Good fit if you like a set 3-day evening schedule and want experience in warehouse and distribution security.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Suffolk, VA

Pay: $19.00/hour

Type: Part-time (Fri–Sun, 6:00 AM–2:00 PM)

(Fri–Sun, 6:00 AM–2:00 PM) Category: Public Safety / Security Officer

Work at a tech/media/telecom site, doing regular patrols, helping with badges and visitors, and responding to incidents. Great if you want day shifts on weekends and like a mix of walking patrols and customer service.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Suffolk, VA

Pay: $19.00/hour

Type: Part-time (Tue 2:00 PM–10:00 PM; Wed 6:00 AM–2:00 PM; Sun 2:00 PM–10:00 PM)

(Tue 2:00 PM–10:00 PM; Wed 6:00 AM–2:00 PM; Sun 2:00 PM–10:00 PM) Category: Public Safety / Security Officer

Similar tech/media/telecom setting, but with a mixed schedule across weekdays and Sunday. You’ll patrol the site, verify badges, watch access points, and document anything unusual.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.