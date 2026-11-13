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Suffolk
🚔 Suffolk, VA Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Part-Time Openings
8 days ago
Suffolk has a steady flow of security roles right now, especially part-time shifts that fit around other work or school. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these are worth a look.
Security Guard – Part Time Key Control
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Townsend, VA (listed under Suffolk area)
- Pay: $18.50/hour
- Type: Part-time (Thu–Sat, 2:00 PM–10:00 PM)
- Category: Public Safety / Security Guard
This role focuses on access control at a logistics and distribution site—checking credentials, managing keys, and watching entry points. Good fit if you like a set 3-day evening schedule and want experience in warehouse and distribution security.
Security Officer – Part Time Unarmed Patrol & Badge Assistance
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Pay: $19.00/hour
- Type: Part-time (Fri–Sun, 6:00 AM–2:00 PM)
- Category: Public Safety / Security Officer
Work at a tech/media/telecom site, doing regular patrols, helping with badges and visitors, and responding to incidents. Great if you want day shifts on weekends and like a mix of walking patrols and customer service.
Security Officer – Part Time Unarmed Patrol & Badge Verification
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Pay: $19.00/hour
- Type: Part-time (Tue 2:00 PM–10:00 PM; Wed 6:00 AM–2:00 PM; Sun 2:00 PM–10:00 PM)
- Category: Public Safety / Security Officer
Similar tech/media/telecom setting, but with a mixed schedule across weekdays and Sunday. You’ll patrol the site, verify badges, watch access points, and document anything unusual.
If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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