Suffolk’s food scene is busy and hiring, from coffee and donuts to fresh bread and big-box bakery counters. If you like fast-paced work and serving guests, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Panera Bread

Panera Bread Location: Suffolk, VA

Type: Internship (management track)

Internship (management track) Salary: $21.50 – $25.50/hour + quarterly bonuses

Lead a neighborhood bakery-cafe, support the General Manager, and run shifts that keep guests happy and the team growing. Comes with strong perks: free on-shift meals, paid time off, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition discounts, and clear paths to advance.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 6259 College Dr, Suffolk, VA 23435

Type: Full-Time

Salary: $18 – $31/hour (plus possible hourly premiums and incentives)

(plus possible hourly premiums and incentives) Shifts: Opening, Morning

Join the deli/bakery team decorating cakes, preparing products, and helping customers at the counter. This role offers big-company benefits: health coverage, 401(k) and stock purchase, paid time off, education benefits through Live Better U, and store discounts.

Employer: Restaurant Services of the Outer Banks, LLC (Dunkin’ franchise)

Location: Suffolk, VA 23434

Type: Full-Time

Salary: From $45,000/year

Run the day-to-day at a busy Dunkin’—from local store marketing to hitting sales goals and leading the team. Perks include flexible schedule, free shift meals, paid time off, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, paid training, and lots of room to grow.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.