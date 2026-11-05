👔 Suffolk, VA Management Jobs with Multiple Openings

Suffolk has a solid mix of private, state, and federal leadership roles right now. If you’ve got management or program experience, there are a few strong options to check out this week.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 1200 N Main St, Suffolk, VA

Salary: $65,000 – $100,000/year + performance bonus

Type: Full-time

Full-time Lead and coach store associates, drive results, and support new tech and process changes in a busy retail environment. This role stands out for its clear growth path, strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid education), and the chance to build and mentor a large team.

Employer: U.S. Fleet Forces Command (Commander Naval Information Forces)

Location: Suffolk, VA

Salary: Not listed (GS-13 level experience required)

Not listed (GS-13 level experience required) Type: Part-time (federal civilian)

Part-time (federal civilian) High-impact role supporting Navy command-and-control programs, budgets, and requirements across global operations. Ideal if you have Top Secret/SCI eligibility and deep experience with secure C2 systems, PPBE, and leading cross-functional teams.

Note: This is a public notice flyer – you must follow the "How to Apply" instructions in the flyer; applications are not accepted through LinkedIn.

Employer: Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)

Location: Suffolk, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (state government)

Full-time (state government) Key program management role handling the district’s Six-Year Improvement Program, project funding, schedules, and data systems like iPM and Cardinal. Great fit if you’re strong with transportation finance, complex data, and want a stable state role that works closely with local governments.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.